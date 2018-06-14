BBC Philharmonic to trip the Lights fantastic with Lightpool Festival return

Have your say

Blackpool’s award-winning Lightpool Festival will return, with a light and sound spectacular featuring the BBC Philharmonic.

The festival will mix live performance, light-based art installations and the return of the illuminated tram parade during October half term.

Light Odyssey, with the BBC Philharmonic, will launch the festival at the Empress Ballroom on October 15.

A light-based art trail will take place along the Promenade and through the town centre, with live fire and light shows from October 25 to 27 - including the return of the illuminated tram parade as part of a Carnival of The Lights on Thursday, October 25.

And Friday, October 26, LeftCoast will present an epic dance production featuring projections, pyrotechnics and a local cast of more than 100 people.

The festival programme will be complemented by the Lightpool 3D projection shows on to the Blackpool Tower building, which will run throughout the Illuminations from August 31 to November 4.

Thanks to a grant of £85,000 through Arts Council England’s National Lottery funded Grants for the Arts programme as the main funder, other key partners include VisitBlackpool, LeftCoast and the BBC Philharmonic.

The first Lightpool Festival was staged in 2016.

After a smaller programme last year, the 2018 festival will revert again to a large-scale festival.