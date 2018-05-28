Barney Farmer’s homecoming gig sees charity put front and centre

A Leyland writer is donating 10 per cent of the profits from his upcoming homecoming gig to a Preston homelessness centre.

Leyland writer Barney Farmer is visiting The Continental in South Meadow Lane to celebrate the release of his debut novel, Drunken Baker.

To mark the occasion, Farmer – who pens Drunken Bakers and other comic strips for Viz – will be donating 10 per cent of all proceeds to homeslessness charity The Foxton Centre.

The gig takes place on June 21 from 7:30pm and is suitable only for adults.

For more information about events at the city venue, visit http://newcontinental.net/whats-on

Drunken Baker is published by Wrecking Ball Press and is available at http://wreckingballpress.com