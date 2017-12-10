BAE to build 24 Typhoons for Qatar in new £5billion deal

BAE Systems has tonight announced a contract valued at £5 billion to supply aircraft to Qatar, helping to secure jobs in the UK.

The contract provides for 24 Typhoon aircraft with delivery expected to commence in late 2022.

The news will raise hopes of saving the 750 jobs at BAE in Warton where the planes are built after the company announced job losses in October due to dwindling orders.

And tonight defence secretary Gavin Williamson, who signed the deal with his Qatari counterpart Khalid bin Mohammed al-Attiyah, said: “The contract will secure work on the production line at Warton into the next decade.”

Around 5,000 workers in the UK are employed on building the Typhoon, mainly at Warton.

BAE Systems is the prime contractor for both the provision of the aircraft and the agreed arrangements for the in-service support and initial training.

And the deal includes a support and training package.

The contract is subject to financing conditions and receipt by the company of first payment, expected to be fulfilled no later than mid-2018.

Charles Woodburn, BAE Systems chief executive said: "We are delighted to begin a new chapter in the development of a long-term relationship with the State of Qatar and the Qatar Armed Forces, and we look forward to working alongside our customer as they continue to develop their military capability.

"This agreement is a strong endorsement of Typhoon's leading capabilities and underlines BAE Systems' long track record of working in successful partnership with our customers."

In October this year, the company announced 2,000 job losses, with almost 750 in Lancashire at Warton and Samlesbury.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies, whose constituency covers Warton has previously called for a sixth generation fighter plane and to order replacements for the Red Arrows to help save aerospace jobs.

A spokesman for the Unite union said: “The government should follow this news up by signalling its intention to protect highly skilled UK manufacturing jobs by bringing forward an order to replace the Red Arrows’ ageing fleet of Hawk jet, as well as backing the advanced Hawk, which is under development.”

