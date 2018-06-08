BAE team’s pride as F-35s touch down

Pilots set to use Britain’s new F-35 Lightning II stealth fighters have been traingin on a simulator at BAE Systems Warton.

Now the first four jets have arrived from the US where they are constructed.

They will be based at RAF Marham in Norfolk. The rear of the body and tailplane are made by BAE Systems at Samlesbury.

Chris Boardman, managing director of BAE Systems Air, who was there to welcome the jets when they arrived in the country, said it was proud day for the team.

He added: “The arrival of the UK’s first F-35 Lightning jets marks the latest milestone on a journey we have been part of since the earliest days of the aircraft.”