Award-winning chef Graham Aimson aims to put Lancashire pub back on the culinary map

An award-winning chef aims to put a newly refurbished Lancashire pub back on the culinary map.

Graham Aimson, 40, is the latest addition to the team at the Royal Station Hotel in Carnforth and has lots of exciting ideas for the iconic establishment.

Mr Aimson, who is originally from Morecambe, won awards for his pies when he worked at Morecambe Football Club. His reputation was so well known that the owners of the Royal Station Hotel, Glen Pearson and Maggie Dainty, couldn’t wait to snap him up.

Mr Pearson said: “Now the majority of the refurbishment is done it’s all about growing the professional team and getting Graham on board was one of my main aims. He’s ambitious and he likes a challenge and that’s what we need.”

As well as revolutionising the current menu, Mr Aimson intends on introducing fine dining in the restaurant and later on in the year the hotel bar will be transformed into a tapas bar.

Mr Aimson said: “I want to put this place on the map for great local food and one of the ways I want to do this is by using local produce. I have been working on the menus and as well as offering great home-cooked pub food for all the family we will be offering a gourmet menu.”

The skilled chef has more than 20 years’ experience under his belt.