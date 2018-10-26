ASDA: 5 things you might not know about the supermarket giant

Have your say

Here are five things you might not know about supermarket giant Asda.

It was founded in 1949 when the supermarket owning Asquith family merged with the Associated Dairies company of Yorkshire and still has his headquarters in Leeds.

The first store was in an old converted cinema building, the Queens in Castleford,

It became a subsidiary of the American retail giant Walmart after a £6.7 billion takeover in July 1999,

It is the third largest supermarket in Britain, behind Tesco and Sainsburys.

As of 31 January 2018, it had 631 stores in the UK, 341 are superstores.