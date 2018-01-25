Alessandro says ‘arrivederci latte’

A thriving city centre coffee house is up for sale because owner Alessandro Possamai has got the 10-year itch.

After a decade running Winckleys, the 32-year-old classically-trained chef is looking for a new challenge for the next 10 years.

“We completed the milestone of 10 years in October and it set me thinking about what I want to do for the next 10,” he said. “I just feel it is the right time to move into something else - whatever that something else might be.”

Preston-born of Italian heritage, Alessandro (right) set up his sandwich and beverage business in Winckley Street in 2007 with the aim of establishing a European style coffee house.

“I wanted the place to have an Italian/European vibe and that’s exactly what we have created,” he explained. “It’s been a really enjoyable 10 years and I’m going to miss the place and the customers.

“I’d like to think we have built up an excellent reputation for quality and service and we’ve also developed a great relationship with the regulars who visit us from the business community around here in the city centre. I’m really going to miss those people.

“But from my point of view I really think I’m ready to try something else. Maybe that will be in catering, maybe it won’t.”

Alessandro announced the news on Facebook, writing: “Dear lovely customers, after 10 awesome years the time has come for us to start thinking about handing the reigns over to someone new. If you are seriously interested then please get in touch.” The business also includes an outside catering company.