A tricky task delivering Halloween treat to elephants at Blackpool Zoo

The elephants at Blackpool Zoo will be getting into the Halloween spirit in a big way this year – after being treated to a supersize pumpkin.

Although it pales in comparison to the size of the elephants themselves, it took five people to transport the 530lb pumpkin to the enclosure.

That is one massive pumpkin

It was offered to the zoo by Simon McMinnis, who has carved out a name for himself with his giant pumpkins.

And while the five Asian elephants were clearly delighted with the Halloween gift –they wasted little time in tearing it to pieces once it arrived on Sunday.

Simon, whose stunning carvings have drawn attention from all over the world for a decade, added: “This year’s fantastic weather was perfect for growing and as a result I was left with somewhat of a giant glut!

It took five people to lift the pumpkin into the van to take it to Blackpool Zoo

“I knew the zoo had had four new massive arrivals this year so I got in touch to see if they would like a not so little treat for Halloween!”

Although a less daunting operation than the one that saw four elephants – Minbu, Tara, Noorjahan and Esha – transported from their previous home at Twycross Zoo to join Blackpool’s Kate earlier this year, getting the pumpkin to the zoo still needed careful planning.

Five people helped lift it from Simon’s Poulton home into a waiting van before specialist equipment was used to unload it at the zoo.

Della Belk, PR and marketing manager at Blackpool Zoo, said: “Simon is a good friend of the zoo and has created some amazing pumpkin sculptures of our animals over the years.

The elephants wasted no time tucking into the giant 530lb pumpkin

“This year has been a bumper year for pumpkins in general so when Simon was left with a surplus 530lb specimen he very kindly offered it to us for our elephants.

“Thankfully the collection went without a hitch and the elephants were delighted with their super-sized treat!”