A 'small encampment' of Travellers has parked up on private land in Bamber Bridge

A group of the Gypsy and Traveller community has started a small encampment in Bamber Bridge.

A spokesman from South Ribble Council said they got reports of a small group of four caravans and vehicles parked on private land in Club Street at 6am this morning.

In a tweet, they explained: "We have received reports of a small encampment of travellers on private land at Club Street in Bamber Bridge.

"There are currently four caravans and vehicles at the site.

"The owner of the land is aware of their presence and is taking the appropriate steps to have them removed.

"We will let you know of any updates as and when they occur."

The group are set to move on by the end of the day.