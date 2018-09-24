A doubly warm welcome for new Iced employees in Chorley

You don’t have to be a twin to work at Iced, but the branding and marketing firm appears to be a magnet for double success.

Rachael Smith

Kev Hoyle, 37, set the business up 10 years ago and has now asked his twin sister, Alex, to join him in a account director role, enabling the firm to provide their clients with a range of additional services, including advertising, copywriting, event planning, PR and strategic marketing.

And by sheer coincidence, Kev’s latest recruit is also a twin, graphic designer Rachael Smith.

Kev adds: “We are pleased to welcome Alex and Rachael to our expanding team.

“We have seen a rapid growth since relocating to St George’s Street in Chorley town centre five years ago and are proud to have built up such a loyal customer base.

“The work is so diverse and every day is different because we work across so many mediums of design and market sectors. A day in the Iced Studio is never dull.

“The industry is ever-changing, so it is exciting to work in.

“You always need to keep learning, updating your skills, keeping an eye of current trends and new technologies. Looking to the future, I want to continue to expand and are hoping to recruit another web developer later in the year.”

Alex, who was a marketing and design manager for pneumatics and hydraulics firm Tom Parker Ltd, has more than 20 years experience in the field.

She is a keen writer and enjoys travelling; previously living in Dubai and was employed as a first-class flight attendant for Emirates Airlines.

Alex says: “I am so proud of my brother Kev and all he has achieved. I’ve always loved writing and planning events. Myself and Kev were always organising and promoting different charity events as children.

“Even at primary school we would design posters and invite the press. Creativity was just in our blood.

“It’s always been our dream to work together, as our skill-sets, while so different, are so complementary and cement the services Iced can offer.

“My background makes me a little different in this industry. The customer service element is so important to me personally.

I enjoy researching different markets in-depth and making sure I fully understand them, the tone, linguistics and vocabulary necessary before writing each piece of copy.

“I also really enjoy event planning; the devil really is in the detail and careful organising pays off.

“We have both worked in design and marketing roles agency, both client side, B2B and B2C, and we felt, after years of taking about it, that it was the perfect time to join forces and offer a full-service agency to our clients.”

Rachael, who has previously worked at The Design Attic in Morecambe, says: “When I first visited Iced, I knew I wanted to work there. Not only are the team talented, friendly and welcoming; they have such a wide variety of clients and projects.”

Iced is a full-service agency to local, national and global customers; offering advertising, branding, copywriting, design, digital, event planning, graphics, packaging, interactive design, marketing strategy, motion, photography, print, PR, promotional items, SEO, videography and web.

Its dedicated team works with many local companies and is the official graphics partner of Chorley FC, Totally Locally Chorley Campaign and Chorley Council.

Some of its packaging designs artwork can be seen in Holland and Barratt, Costco, Smyths Toystore, Amazon, Asda and B&Q. Its designs have also been seen on BT Sport, E4 and MTV.

Kev adds: “Iced is a little unusual, as we do not outsource our work.

“We have long-standing clients and most of our new business is achieved through recommendations.

“We have a wide range of customers, globally, nationally and locally from the industrial, food, healthcare, leisure, education, health, financial, and local government sectors.”