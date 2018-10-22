70 extra car parking spaces coming to Preston ahead of demolition work

Motorists in Preston will see an extra 70 car parking spaces open up ahead of demolition work.

It comes as plans get underway to flatten the old indoor market hall and multi-storey car park in January.

Preston's old indoor market hall

READ MORE>>> Preston's market traders see greater footfall and younger customers at new-look building as they gear up for Christmas

Speaking at a meeting at Preston City Council coun Brian Rollo said: “We are opening up Penny Street car park to take some of the overflow but inevitably there will be a lack of car parking for some time.”

The Penny Street car park should be open by the end of October.

But festive shoppers need not fear because parking at the Market Hall Car Park will be available till Christmas.

Car parks will also be opening up for late night Christmas shopping on Thursday and Sunday nights to cope with December’s festive shoppers.