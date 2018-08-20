140 new homes planned for Lancashire village

Builders want to bring up to 140 new homes in a Lancashire village.

The homes, 45 per cent of which will be affordable, would be built on an 8.7-hectare area of land at Bushells Farm off Mill Lane, Goosnargh.

A masterplan includes several open green spaces, including a formal community green, as well as a new public car park to allow extra parking for the nearby village hall and primary school.

Louise Mattinson, executive director of customers and communities at Community Gateway Association, which has made the application along with a local landowner, said: “We are delighted to be involved in this development as it provides affordable housing in a popular location where there are few alternative affordable options. Being involved in the design and the application means we can provide more affordable housing and homes that are of a suitable size and quality to meet the needs of the local community.”

Developers PWA Planning say the proposed homes would all be two-storeys in height and would be built in materials and an architectural style in keeping with existing buildings in the area. It is expected that a detailed landscape plan would be proposed for the site, consisting of new trees, hedges, shrubs, climbers, bulbs and wildflowers.

The new car park would be accessed through a one-way access off Church Lane and will lead users back out of the main site access off Mill Lane. New footpaths and cycle routes within the development will also link to the existing footpath network.

Paul Walton, director at planning consultancy PWA Planning, said: “This scheme would provide a high-quality residential development that would also make an important contribution to the council’s affordable housing provision over the coming years.

“It would also offer benefits to existing residents through improved pedestrian footpaths between the site and the village, enabling village residents to use the new green space and car park.”

