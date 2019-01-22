Business chiefs' dismay over further rail strikes in Lancashire

Lancashire business leaders have reacted with dismay after further rail strikes were announced.

Preston City Centre Business Improvement District recently wrote to the Government expressing horror at the effect train strikes were having on the county.

A Government minister replied that it hoped a solution could be reached, but stressed it could not intervene in the dispute between a rail union and train operator Northern.

On Friday the RMT union – which is in dispute with Northern over the role of guards on trains – announced more one-day Saturday strikes in February.

Alan Welsh, policy manager for the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Businesses and the general public will be disappointed and dismayed that this dispute is going continue for at least another month with no obvious sign that the parties involved are going to find a solution.

“Businesses in retail, leisure and tourism are already being squeezed by tough trading conditions and this dispute is affecting valuable weekend business in these sectors.

"We strongly urge both sides to find a solution as quickly as possible and for the RMT to suspend any further industrial action.”