'Business as usual' at Preston's Solita restaurant

A popular city burger bar will maintain its presence in Preston despite its current location going on the market, bosses have said.

The leasehold for Solita’s Winckley Square site was placed on offer to potential buyers earlier this year.

But fans of the eatery - which operates four restaurants across the North West - have been reassured that it is not set to disappear from Preston’s dining out scene.

Co-owner Franco Sotgiu said efforts are underway to relocate to another location in the city centre, possibly in the Fishergate area.

He said: “Our staff have fielded calls all week asking if we’re still open. It’s business as usual.

“Our Preston restaurant has been a great success however the Winckley Square location has failed to attract the envisaged lunchtime business.

“We’re actively seeking a more central location.

“We want to assure our customers that Solita is staying in Preston but we cannot reveal any more information at this stage.”

The restaurant went on the market through Manchester based agents Christie and Co in April of this year having opened its doors two years ago.

A price of £175,000 is being sought for the leasehold to the building, with a net turnover in the region of £1.1m and annual profits in excess of £200,000.

Mr Sotgiu (pictured) added: “We are open and will remain open indefinitely.”

In July 2016, Solita set up shop in the former Heathcote’s Brasserie and Olive Press restaurant.