A bus driver was subjected to racial abuse on a busy service between Lancaster and Heysham.

The incident happened on the number 1A bus at around 4.30pm on Friday, August 22.

The vehicle had set off from Lancaster Bus Station and was stopping on Westminster Road, near West End Primary School, when a passenger is reported to have directed racist abuse towards the driver.

A bus driver was subjected to racial abuse on a busy service between Lancaster and Heysham | Lancashire Police

Officers say they have been carrying out enquiries since the incident but are now appealing for the public’s help to identify a man they want to speak to.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we are now in a position to ask for your help.

“We know these images aren’t of the highest quality, but if you recognise this man, witnessed this incident, or have any footage or information that could assist us with our enquiries, please call 101 quoting log 110 of August 23.”

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.