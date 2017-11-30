Burnt food sparks emergency at student accommodation in Preston

Student accommodation in Preston was flooded with smoke after food was left cooking in a pan, say firefighters.

Crews were called out to Victoria Street at just after 11am.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke had flooded the flat.

Fearnley Jones for the fire service said: "We went to a flat fire in student apartments.

"Smoke filled the flat after food was left in a pan.

"We used fans to clear the apartment.

"We would like to remind people to never leave cooking unattended."