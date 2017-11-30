Search

Burnt food sparks emergency at student accommodation in Preston

Crews cleared the student apartment after it became smoke logged
Student accommodation in Preston was flooded with smoke after food was left cooking in a pan, say firefighters.

Crews were called out to Victoria Street at just after 11am.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke had flooded the flat.

Fearnley Jones for the fire service said: "We went to a flat fire in student apartments.

"Smoke filled the flat after food was left in a pan.

"We used fans to clear the apartment.

"We would like to remind people to never leave cooking unattended."