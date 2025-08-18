Burnley restaurant told ‘major improvement necessary’ after receiving one-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Burnley restaurant has been told ‘major improvement necessary’ after receiving a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Empire Theatre Champagne Bar on St James’s Street was inspected by a food safety officer on June 22, 2025.
Inspectors found serious shortcomings in multiple areas, prompting the low rating.
The report highlighted concerns in three key areas:
- Hygienic food handling: Improvements were needed in food preparation, cooking, reheating, cooling, and storage.
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities: The premises, including layout, ventilation, hand-washing facilities and pest control, were found lacking.
- Management of food safety: Systems to ensure food safety and staff knowledge were deemed insufficient, with inspectors saying major improvement is necessary.
Food hygiene ratings in England range from one to five, with one indicating “major improvement necessary” and five being “very good.”