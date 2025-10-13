A Burnley man who tried to rape an 11-year-old girl has been sentenced to more than ten years in prison - despite going on the run partway through his trial.

Muhammad Zahid, 59, attempted to rape the child in 2021 but failed after the brave victim managed to kick him off her.

He was found guilty by a jury at Burnley Crown Court earlier this year of attempted rape but absconded before the conclusion of his trial.

Zahid was sentenced in his absence to a total of ten and a half years on Tuesday, October 7.

That consisted of nine years and six months in custody and a further year on extended licence. The judge also deemed him a dangerous offender.

Zahid, of Burnley, is now wanted on a bench warrant and police have launched an appeal to find him.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said : “If you see Zahid, call 999.

“Anyone with information about his whereabouts should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 349 of November 28, 2022.”

As well as the custodial sentence, Zahid was made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the girl’s mother described the toll the offence had taken on her daughter.

She said: “Before it came out, my daughter was quiet and withdrawn – both at home and at school. She would stay in her room, which she didn’t normally do.

“She was having nightmares and waking up at night. For this reason, she started sleeping with me.

“After disclosing it, it seemed like it had hit her again and she became further distressed.

“Now that she’s got justice, she’s managed to move on with her life and she’s happy.”

Detective Constable Hannah Brown, from Lancashire Police, praised the young victim’s courage.

She said: “Zahid is a dangerous individual who saw an opportunity to rape a child and attempted to take it. It was only because of her bravery that he was unsuccessful.

“Despite his denials, Zahid knew exactly what he had done and the conclusion the jury would come to.

“I am convinced that’s why he took the cowardly choice of not staying around to face justice and instead chose to go on the run.

“He should know that Lancashire Police will never stop looking for him.”

Police are urging anyone affected by sexual offences to come forward.

Reports can be made online via doitonline.lancashire.police.uk or by calling 101.