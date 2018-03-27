Burning gas main drama in Longton

A suspected gas leak was being tackled tonight in Longton, near Preston.

Fire crews were called to Osbert Croft this evening after a main burst into flames.

Neighbours said gas workers were on site working in the cul de sac when it happened.

One resident said: “I heard this banging - it sounded like a car backfiring.

“I looked out of the window and there was all this cracking and popping.

“The gas main seems to be on fire - a tree and a bush have gone up and flames are shooting into the air.”

A Lancashire police spokesman said the force had been alerted but no evacuations had been ordered.