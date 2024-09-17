Burglary at Hope Church in Lancaster prompts Lancashire Police to launch CCTV appeal

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Sep 2024, 12:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A church in Lancaster was raided by a burglar, prompting police to launch a CCTV appeal.

Police received a report of a burglary at Hope Church on Queen Street at around 11pm on August 18.

Officers on Tuesday (September 17) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to identify as part of their investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Officers want to speak to this man in connection with a burglary at a church in LancasterOfficers want to speak to this man in connection with a burglary at a church in Lancaster
Officers want to speak to this man in connection with a burglary at a church in Lancaster | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we’d like to speak to the person pictured in connection with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting log number 0282 of August 19.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:LancasterLancashire PoliceCCTVLancashirePolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice