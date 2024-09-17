Burglary at Hope Church in Lancaster prompts Lancashire Police to launch CCTV appeal
Police received a report of a burglary at Hope Church on Queen Street at around 11pm on August 18.
Officers on Tuesday (September 17) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to identify as part of their investigation.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we’d like to speak to the person pictured in connection with our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting log number 0282 of August 19.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.