Burglars steal tie pins from the home of a 96-year-old man

The theft from the home of a 96-year-old Leyland man has been met with disgust and outrage.

Among the items taken were two cherished tie pins - one from the Royal Naval Association, the other from the Royal Ordnance Factory.

Police have launched an appeal following the burglary which took place on Vicarsfields Road, off Worden Lane, in Leyland.

South Ribble Police said: “At some time between 2pm and 7pm on this date, the offenders entered the address of a 96-year-old man. They stole £50 in cash along with a Royal Naval Association tie pin and a Royal Ordinance Factory tie pin.

“If anybody was in the area around this time and saw anything suspicious, or has seen anyone acting suspiciously and carrying a Tupperware type box, please get in touch with PC Leyland quoting crime reference SC1808001. To get in touch please email 877@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or you can call 101.”

The callous raiders struck on Wednesday, August 22, said police, who appealed to the public for help through social media. The burglary has incensed folk who replied to the message.

Jayne Green said: “The gentleman no doubt served in the war, has treasured those pins ever since and these ‘disgrace to the human race’ morons feel its ok to steal them? Makes my blood boil! Hope the man is ok and the items are returned to their rightful owner.”

Richard Oakley said: “Sadly I have no information but like most right minded folk feel the despair for this gentleman who is probably steeped in life’s’ experiences unlike the pond life who need to pinch from a pensioner to make a mark in their pathetic lives. I’m sure everyone will rally round.”