Burglar with scar on forehead absconds from HMP Kirkham

A man who was sentenced to four years in prison for burglary and robbery has absconded from Kirkham Prison.

Richard Johnson, 31, left HMP Kirkham on Saturday and failed to return.

He is described as white, 6ft 3in tall, with a slim build and a one inch scar on the right side of his forehead.

He was sentenced to four years and eight months for his crimes at Bolton Crown Court in April.

He has links to the Greater Manchester and Lancashire areas.

A Lancashire police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information about Richard Johnson after he absconded from HMP Kirkham.

“If you have seen him, or can assist with our enquiries, please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1136 of November 17