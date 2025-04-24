Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A burglar stole a laptop and phone after breaking into a Preston home while the occupants slept upstairs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred at a property on Christ Church Street at around 8.30am on Tuesday, April 8.

The suspect gained entry through an insecure door while the residents were upstairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In February 2025, there were 458 reports of burglary in South Yorkshire, the lowest monthly figure since May 2020. | National World

Two bags, a laptop and a phone were stolen.

Later that morning, police were called to a second property on the same street.

A window had been smashed but the suspect was disturbed before anything was stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Mooney, 47, of no fixed address, was arrested yesterday following multiple enquiries.

He was later charged with burglary in a dwelling and attempted burglary in a dwelling with intent to steal.

Mooney was remanded into custody to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court this morning.