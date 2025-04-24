Burglar steals laptop and phone after sneaking into Preston home while occupants sleep upstairs

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Apr 2025, 13:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A burglar stole a laptop and phone after breaking into a Preston home while the occupants slept upstairs.

The incident occurred at a property on Christ Church Street at around 8.30am on Tuesday, April 8.

The suspect gained entry through an insecure door while the residents were upstairs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
In February 2025, there were 458 reports of burglary in South Yorkshire, the lowest monthly figure since May 2020.In February 2025, there were 458 reports of burglary in South Yorkshire, the lowest monthly figure since May 2020.
In February 2025, there were 458 reports of burglary in South Yorkshire, the lowest monthly figure since May 2020. | National World

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Two bags, a laptop and a phone were stolen.

Later that morning, police were called to a second property on the same street.

A window had been smashed but the suspect was disturbed before anything was stolen.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gary Mooney, 47, of no fixed address, was arrested yesterday following multiple enquiries.

He was later charged with burglary in a dwelling and attempted burglary in a dwelling with intent to steal.

Mooney was remanded into custody to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Related topics:PrestonLancashireLancashire PoliceSuspect
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice