Burglar steals laptop and phone after sneaking into Preston home while occupants sleep upstairs
The incident occurred at a property on Christ Church Street at around 8.30am on Tuesday, April 8.
The suspect gained entry through an insecure door while the residents were upstairs.
Two bags, a laptop and a phone were stolen.
Later that morning, police were called to a second property on the same street.
A window had been smashed but the suspect was disturbed before anything was stolen.
Gary Mooney, 47, of no fixed address, was arrested yesterday following multiple enquiries.
He was later charged with burglary in a dwelling and attempted burglary in a dwelling with intent to steal.
Mooney was remanded into custody to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court this morning.