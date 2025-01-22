Buckshaw Village bar and restaurant The Kitchen Tap announces location and when it is expected to open

A new bar and takeaway which will open its doors in Buckshaw Village later this year has announced where it will be located.

First announcing the exciting news on Boxing Day on their Facebook page owners of The Kitchen Tap teased the location asking readers to guess where.

An AI-generated image of what the new Kitchen Tap bar and restaurant in Buckshaw Village might look when it opens.An AI-generated image of what the new Kitchen Tap bar and restaurant in Buckshaw Village might look when it opens.
An AI-generated image of what the new Kitchen Tap bar and restaurant in Buckshaw Village might look when it opens. | The Kitchen Tap, Buckshaw Village

The post read: “Get ready… BIG NEWS incoming!

“We’ve got an exciting update dropping TOMORROW! Have you guessed where it is yet? We’re pretty sure you have…

“Progress starts tomorrow, and we can’t wait to share it with you! Stay tuned!”

The post also featured an AI-generated image of what the new bar/restaurant might look like with smashed burgers, pizza and craft beer perched on the bar top.

The Kitchen Tap will lend itself to a takeaway and a tap room with locally sourced ales, serving pizzas, smash burgers, fries and craft beer.

It says it will a family-friendly venue, screening sports such as the Premier League football, as well as hosting music nights.

Many speculated the new bar/restaurant could open at the former Taste of Thailand in Barnes Wallis Way.

In an updated post this week the owners revealed that viewers had guessed the location right.

It is hoped to be open by mid-March with recruitment starting soon.

