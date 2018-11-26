Broughton bus lane plan diverted after public consultation

Plans for a new bus lane in Broughton have been put on hold after the public was asked for its opinion on the scheme.

The restriction had been planned for the north side of the village, as part of on-going highways alterations following the opening of the Broughton bypass - known as James Towers Way - last year.

The bus lane on the south side of Broughton, close to the M55, remains in force.

READ MORE >>> Broughton crossroads becomes accident blackspot after traffic lights taken away

But cabinet member for highways, Keith Iddon, has halted the plan for Garstang Road following public feedback. It would have required vehicles to travel along a section of the bypass and then down Whittingham Lane in order to access Broughton itself.

"We've listened to people's views on our plan and decided that the new traffic calming we're currently putting in should help to reduce problems through the village," County Cllr Iddon said.

READ MORE >>> Plans for a new bus lane near Broughton go out for public consultation



"Thank you to everyone who responded to the public notices, which helped us to consider all of the issues and reach this decision.

"Once this work has been carried out, we'll keep an eye on the situation to consider if a bus lane is still needed, but we feel that the improvement work should help to solve these issues."

A bus lane on the south side of the village, close to the junction with the M55, will remain in operation.

Traffic-calming measures are currently being installed in Broughton after a series of accidents at the junction of Garstang Road, Whittingham Lane and Woodplumpton Lane - which was previously controlled by traffic lights until most vehicles were diverted away from the village when the bypass opened in October 2017.

Plans include:

***Narrrowing Whittingham Lane and giving priority to eastbound traffic, slowing westbound vehicles approaching the crossroads as a result.

***Introducing a cycle bypass for westbound cyclists and a cycle path on the west side of Garstang Road.

***Providing a new footway on the west side of Garstang Road.

The option of reintroducing traffic lights at the junction was dismissed on the grounds that it could cause confusion.