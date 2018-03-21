Brother and sister do skydive for Rosemere to support their Garstang mum

The sky was the limit for a brother and sister duo when they organised their Mother’s Day “gift” for their mum.

Instead of the usual flowers and chocolates, 34-year-old engineer Andrew Ringland and Kate Roberts, of Cottam, leapt 14,000ft from an aeroplane flying over Cark Airfield in Flookburgh to land £4,100 in sponsorship money for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which is currently supporting their mum Elaine Ringland.

Elaine, 66, of Garstang, has been a patient at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s regional specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, since April 2016.

Kate, a mother-of two who works at Lancaster Royal Grammar School, said: “The centre has been providing treatment and care to mum and us as a whole family so we thought it was about time we gave something back.

“Neither Andrew nor I had ever done anything like this before but we both absolutely loved it.

“Unfortunately, mum wasn’t well enough to come and watch us but we had a video made that we were able to show her and our dad David afterwards so they didn’t miss out on all the fun.”

Among those sponsoring Kate and Andrew were work colleagues, friends and family members.

Other sponsors included members of Hale Hall Model Flying Club, where Andrew, who now lives in Manchester, and David both belong.

The duo’s fund-raising page at www.virginmoneygiving.com/Eleventhousandandfourfeet is still open for donations, which Rosemere Cancer Foundation is putting towards its 20 Years Anniversary Appeal.



