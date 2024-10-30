British Heart Foundation home and fashion shop to take over former Aldi supermarket site in Preston
Plans have been tabled to convert the former Aldi supermarket in Corporation Street into a British Heart Foundation charity store.
Manchester-based Bobby Challender of CS2 Chartered Surveyors has applied for permission for one externally illuminated wall sign and seven non-illuminated wall signs at the building which has been closed since April.
While no planning statement giving details of jobs or opening hours has been included in the application, drawings of how the shop would look have been submitted, with signs revealing it will be a ‘home and fashion’ destination. There will be a dedicated donation and collection point to the west side of the shop.
BHF currently has a furniture and electrical shop in Friargate.
Aldi closed their store in Corporation Street in April when a new branch opened in Port Way on Preston Docks. All staff were transferred to the new location.