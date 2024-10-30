A glimpse of what is coming in Preston city centre has been revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been tabled to convert the former Aldi supermarket in Corporation Street into a British Heart Foundation charity store.

Manchester-based Bobby Challender of CS2 Chartered Surveyors has applied for permission for one externally illuminated wall sign and seven non-illuminated wall signs at the building which has been closed since April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is how the new shop will look | Sovereign Signs/Preston City Council

While no planning statement giving details of jobs or opening hours has been included in the application, drawings of how the shop would look have been submitted, with signs revealing it will be a ‘home and fashion’ destination. There will be a dedicated donation and collection point to the west side of the shop.

BHF currently has a furniture and electrical shop in Friargate.

Aldi closed their store in Corporation Street in April when a new branch opened in Port Way on Preston Docks. All staff were transferred to the new location.