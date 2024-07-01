Brinscall dad to get rubber duck tattoo - this is why
Dads Curtis Lunt, 33, and Daniel Caldwell, 31, will host Brinscall’s first-ever duck race on Sunday, July 14, at 2pm at Brinscall Goit.
However, Daniel has ‘ruffled some feathers’ after daring fellow organiser Curtis to get a rubber duck tattoo if the fundraiser hits its target.
Curtis said: “It was briefly mentioned that I should get a rubber duck tattoo if we hit our target, but then Dan told the world on social media 10 minutes later!
“So there was no backing out. If we raise enough money to hit our target, I will get a duck tattoo. But, on one condition. Daniel will have to do something equally ridiculous for next year’s duck race for Derian House.”
“What Derian House does is remarkable, we went to visit and it’s such a lovely place. It needs these type of events to carry on doing the fantastic work it does. We are glad to play a small part in raising what we can to help support.”
Curtis’s friend Daniel shared the dare to the Brinscall Duck Race Facebook page, which was seen by its 200 followers, and boosted ticket sales to almost £500.
Daniel said: “A few people are hoping Curtis will get the tattoo on his head.
“Someone said they would pay for 400 ducks if he does! We’ll just have to see what happens if the duck race raises £1,500.”
The dad duo hope to make Brinscall duck race an annual event to raise money for Derian House Children’s Hospice, in Astley village.
He added: “We came up with the idea for a duck race when we decided to have one with our daughters, who are five and six – they loved it. So we thought, why not do it for charity?
“We pulled together a team of friends, who we are calling Duck HQ, and got to work.
“Derian House is a local charity that we have supported before.
“The fact that they can provide these services for families who need it.
“I think having children ourselves makes it more important to raise money for a charity like Derian.”
It’s £2 to sponsor a duck, and the winners of the quackers race could win up to £100 if their duck comes in first place, with £70 for second place, £30 for third place, and small prizes for runners up. Tickets for the Brinscall duck race can be purchased on the event’s website https://brinscallduckrace.co.uk/, or by contacting [email protected].
