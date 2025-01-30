Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bosses at one of Lancashire’s most popular wedding venues have announced some exciting changes.

Bartle Hall in Lea Lane, Bartle, will have a new look in key areas this year, creating “incredible backdrops” for photographers and a stunning new entrance for guests.

In June last year, the business applied to Preston City Council for a certificate of lawfulness to allow them to redesign a parts of the 18th century country house.

This week a post on Facebook stated: “We’ve partnered with leading architects to reimagine the Coaching Barn Entrance and Courtyard. While preserving the rustic charm that makes the Barn so iconic for our couples, we’re introducing modern elements like our stunning feature walkway.

Bartle Hall proposed works. Credit: Black Barn Architecture/Preston Council | : Black Barn Architecture/Preston Council

“This breathtaking addition not only provides the perfect entrance for your guests but also creates an incredible backdrop for photographers and filmmakers to capture unforgettable moments from your special day.”

Some transformation work has already been completed, including Phase One, the installation of floor-to-ceiling windows flooding the space with natural light, plus air conditioning for year-round comfort. Phase Two is also complete, a vestibule complete with crittall doors and a crystal chandelier, bay tree-lined entrance and festoon lighting.

Phase Three, happening between March 2 and 20, sees the installation of a timber-frame covered walkway with greenery, festoon lights, and soft landscaping.

Bartle Hall Hotel in Lower Bartle

Bosses continued: “As we celebrate 34 years of independent ownership, we remain dedicated to making every wedding day unforgettable—from our exclusive use spaces to award-winning food, luxury accommodations and of course, exceptional team. Thank you to all our incredible couples—we can’t wait to create more life-changing memories with you!”

Set in 16 acres of private woodland and with 15 en-suite bedrooms, Bartle Hall is highly-rated by customers, who have rated it as 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor and 4.5/5 on Google Reviews. Reviewers compliment the staff, food and location. People commenting on the changes on social media have called them “breathtaking” and “stunning”.