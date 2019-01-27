BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters tackle large early morning blaze at Preston car plant

A large blaze in the early hours of this morning at a Preston scrapyard - involving up to 150 vehicles - has been brought under control by firefighters.

Dozens of firefighters tackled the blaze at the recycling plant on Longridge Road after receiving the first emergency call shortly after 1am.

Around 100 cars were alight when firefighters arrived at the scene.

A plume of smoke rose up into the night sky and residents were warned to keep windows closed.

Lancashire Police assisted with the temporary closure of Longridge Road which has now reopened.

A total of 12 fire engines and crews – two from Preston and Burnley and one from Penwortham, Bamber Bridge, Fulwood, Chorley, Leyland, Hyndburn, Blackburn and Darwen rushed to the incident.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has now reported in a latest update on the blaze: "The firefighting response has contained and reduced the scale of the fire significantly and firefighters are working steadily to bring the incident to a stop.

"Site contractors have assisted with the use of mechanical diggers to create fire breaks.

"Water used to extinguish the fire has been contained on site, preventing pollution of water courses and surface water drainage.

"The smoke plume is much less than it was but residents living nearby are advised to keep windows closed and with some disruption to local traffic due to the movement of fire engines and hoses laid in the road, we ask that people stay away from the site until the incident is over.

"There have been no casualties and the cause of the fire is to be established.

Fire engines and crews required for remaining work at the scene have now been reduced to four.