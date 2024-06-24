Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A national housebuilding company has announced that it has purchased the land intended for a 67-home development in a Chorley Village.

Miller Homes recently revealed that they have successfully purchased land intended for a 67-home development named Church View in Coppull. Some 20 of the homes will also be offered to the community as affordable tenures.

The new scheme, which will purportedly use sustainable building practices, is set to create 26 three and 21 new four-bedroom properties in the area, generating several jobs for local people in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Additionally, Church View will bring green spaces, play areas, and new access points from the main road to the area. As construction moves forward, Miller Homes aims to break ground and begin work on the Lancashire-based site from this month.

The first homes are expected to go on sale in the spring, with the show home and sales centre opening along with first occupations in the first quarter of 2025. A section 106 agreement is also currently being drawn up, which will inject funds back into the area, supporting education, transport, and infrastructure, and green spaces, amongst other projects.

John Hardy, Land Director at Miller Homes said: “New and affordable housing is much needed in the Parish and therefore we’re pleased to be offering this to the community with Church View. Our plans outline a small but plentiful development that will not only bring quality housing to the area but new, tended-to green spaces and facilities for children.”

Miller Homes is no stranger to Coppull, having previously brought another new neighbourhood to the area with its ‘The Landings’ development, which closed several years ago and is now an established part of the community.