Boy with autism robbed of Lancaster train prize

A seven-year-old boy who has autism was left upset after he was robbed of a competition prize at the last minute.

Freddie Wilkinson has high functioning autism and doesn’t cope well with change.

Virgin Trains have said they have invited Freddie to come down again.

The train fan was due to make announcements at Lancaster Station as part of a Virgin competition.

But when he arrived he was told his prize had been postponed due to problems with overhead wires and delays to trains.

Mum, Rebecca, said Virgin Trains didn’t let them know soon enough.

“We didn’t receive any apology and were told that our prize would have to be postponed,” said Rebecca, who lives in Caton.

“Freddie has autism, and doesn’t cope well with changes to a given plan.

“He was upset and bewildered by this sudden problem.

“I just don’t understand why staff could not have emailed us when they knew the problem.”

Freddie is obsessed with trains, particularly level-crossings.

He was among seven children aged four to 10 who were due to take part in the train announcements.

“We have yet to receive an email or an apology from either Lancaster Station or from Virgin’s Social Media team,” said Rebecca.

“Both Freddie and I recognise that things go wrong, and mistakes can be made, but the issue here is how it has been handled.

“On top of all this, I had to pay £2.70 for parking, and arrange childcare for my daughter.”

A Virgin Train spokesman said: “We have been in touch with Rebecca to apologise for the misunderstanding about the station announcements at Lancaster, following disruption.

“We are currently rearranging another time to welcome Freddie back as a station announcer, as well as giving him the opportunity to visit a train driver’s cab and a train trip on our west coast route.”

Virgin Trains said other children have been invited down today (Friday) at 12.30pm to make train announcements.

Passengers were also affected on Thursday after a number of train journeys were cancelled or delayed due to the overhead wire disruption between Oxenholme and Lancaster.