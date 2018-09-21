Boy, 8, injured by cyclist who failed to stop outside Preston school

Have your say

An eight-year-old boy was injured on a school crossing after being mown down by a cyclist who failed to stop.

The youngster was taken to Royal Preston Hospital suffering from a head injury and a knee injury after the accident outside Queen's Drive Primary School, Fulwood.

Queen's Drive Primary School

The boy was struck as a school crossing patrol attendant stopped traffic outside the school in Black Bull Lane at around 8.50am yesterday (Thursday).

An eye witness said the cyclist completely ignored the "lollipop man" and swerved inside stationary traffic.

The cyclist struck the boy and pedalled off, leaving him lying on the ground.

Lancashire police confirmed they had been informed of the incident in which an eight-year-old boy was struck by a cyclist who failed to stop.

Julie Webster, head teacher of Queen's Drive Primary School, confirmed that the boy was a pupil at the school.

She said the boy was taken to hospital as a precaution and later released after treatment.