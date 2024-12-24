Boy, 13, arrested following spate of anti-social behaviour in Oswaldtwistle
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Residents have reported nuisance and anti-social behaviour in the town for a number of weeks, police.
A number of public order offences were committed in Harvey Street and Union Road last week, including a Christmas manger being damaged.
A fire was also lit in the grounds of a nearby medical centre.
Following an investigation, a 13-year-old boy was arrested last Friday on suspicion of causing criminal damage.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
He has been bailed with a curfew which prohibits him from leaving his home between the hours of 7pm and 7am each day.
Two other boys will be interviewed next week about linked incidents.
Insp Peter Norris, from Hyndburn Police, said: “We will not tolerate acts of disorder and anti-social behaviour in our towns and we will continue to work alongside our partners to tackle it and make sure local communities can go about their daily business safely.
"I would also ask that parents support us with this. Do you know where your children and young people are? Anti-social behaviour can have a lasting impact on communities, and we need to work together to ensure that it stops.”
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.