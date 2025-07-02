Jack Gregory from Chorley | JagBoxing/TikTok

An amateur boxer from Chorley has gone viral on social media after recording himself eating a family-sized ‘bargain’ cake in one go.

Jack Gregory, 24, who goes by the username JagBoxing, has racked up almost 300,000 views for the video, filmed in his car outside Tesco Extra in Chorley while on a break from work.

He says he’s shocked by the reaction, but is enjoying the new-found fame, and hopes it will help promote his boxing career.

70p

In the video, which went out on Sunday, he says: “I’m on a break from work and there’s a Tesco right next to it. So everytime it’s the weekend and I’m having a cheat meal, I get a little treat from the Tesco.

“Right, so I go to the reduced aisle, because Tesco’s expensive and they do some good s*** for cheap. And today, this might be the best thing I’ve ever found in the reduced section...it’s a lemon drizzle cake. Zesty lemon sponge with velvet lemon buttercream as well.

Opening the box and with crumbs flying, he says: “This is a generational pull, this is crazy”. After starting to eat it like a sandwich, he says: “The reason this is a generational pull - 70p for this monstrosity. It had no label on it and it said it was (meant to be) £3.70. And even £3.70 is cheap - it’s massive.”

Jack Gregory's famous cake TikTok | JagBoxing/TikTok

Tongue-in-cheek he says: “This is the posh stuff, Tesco’s finest. This is the posh stuff that us lads on Eaves Lane don’t have normally. This is why we’re in boxing - not to make it out of the hood, but to make it into the Tesco’s Finest aisle.

Jack, who competes in the middle weight under 75kg category, usually consumes a diet of 2,100 or 2,200 calories daily but the cake counted for 1,554 calories in one go. He said: “For someone who doesn’t eat stuff like this normally, this is hitting”.

Speaking to the Post, the former St Michael’s High School pupil said: “I really clean Monday to Friday and allow myself a cheat meal on a Saturday. I don’t even have sugar in my coffee, so this was a lot for me, especially with the carbs as well, but I actually didn’t feel rubbish afterwards - I had the most energy I’ve ever had.

“I enjoyed it, and it wasn’t difficult to eat because the sponge was really airy and there was buttercream as well. One of the most commented things people were saying was that I needed to have a cup of tea with it!”

Jack says that the video only amassed around 700 views in the first 48 hours of posting, before suddenly exploding. He said: “I went to bed thinking it wasn’t doing very well and woke up to 30,000 views. I thought that was good, but now it’s nearly 300,000. I can’t believe it.

“I’ve posted hundreds of videos about boxing and it’s the one about a cake that’s gone mad. But it was just very natural, not forced. Infact I was just practicing filming and I wasn’t even going to post it.”

He thanked the staff in Chorley’s Tesco for the 70p deal, and added: “I hope it helps me get my face seen in the local area, especially Chorley. As a modern athlete you have to put as much time into your online presence as you do in the gym - you’ve got to sell tickets, and because we’re training and we don’t go out drinking and partying, we miss out on a lot of normal social events.”