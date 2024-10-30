The boxer braved live-action scare zones and rides at Journey to Hell, a series of fright nights being held at Pleasure Beach Resort in the run up to Halloween.

More than 70 actors and performers will have been doing their best to terrify Fury and his friends, as they tried out scare zones including Twisted Tunnels, Cabinet of Curiosities, Down the Rabbit Hole, and Ghost Train: Vault of Shadows.

And despite his public break up with girlfriend Molly Mae, Tommy seemed in high spirits as he enjoyed the Pleasure Beach’s rides in total darkness at the event.

The 25-year-old has reportedly pulled out of talks to appear onI’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, which is set to begin in a few weeks. He is said to be focusing on his next boxing match – rumoured to be a rematch with KSI, who was also in Blackpool this month filming auditions for Britain’s Got Talent.

Family favourite

Pleasure Beach Resort is a firm favourite with the Fury family, with Tommy’s brother Tyson visiting with Paris and their children earlier in the year.

The park has been given a Halloween makeover which includes more than 500 pumpkins, and 30 scarecrows, zombies and corpses, which have all been made in-house by Pleasure Beach Studios.

As well as the live action scare zones and rides, Journey to Hell features a live band and DJ, fire breathers, rollerskaters, performances from the former cast of Circus of Horrors, and a Witches Parade. More than 70 costumes have been handmade for Journey to Hell and are the culmination of months of hard work by talented seamstresses in Pleasure Beach’s wardrobe department.

Journey to Hell takes place at Pleasure Beach after hours, from 7pm until 10pm. There are two nights remaining and tickets cost £45, available online at:https://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/events/journey-to-hell/

1 . Tommy Fury with a resident clown Tommy Fury with a resident clown