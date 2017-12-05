Boiled dry vegetables spark emergency at sheltered housing in Preston

A pan of vegetables that had boiled dry, sparked an emergency at a sheltered housing complex in Preston, say fire services.

Two crews from Preston were called out to Sion Brook House on Sion Close just after 6pm on Monday, December 4.

Crews were alerted via an automatic fire alarm.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called out to sheltered accommodation after some cooking was left unattended.

"The pan started to burn and emit smoke which set the alarm off but there was no actual fire as such.

"If the pan had not been discovered there was a danger that the pan could have ignited.

"We receive a lot of calls where the cause of the fire was unattended cooking.

"It's very easy to get distracted and to forget about a pan you've put on if you leave it unattended."

Nobody was injured during the incident.