Body of missing Heysham man found in Barrow

Police searching for a missing man from Heysham have found his body.

At around 2pm on Sunday police were contacted to report the body of a man had been found near Barrow in Cumbria.

Sadly the body has now been identified as that of David Gaskell, 48, who went missing from his home in Heysham on January 12.

A police spokesman said: “A post mortem examination will take place to establish the cause of death but at this time it is not being treated as suspicious.

“His family are aware and specially trained officers are offering support to them.

“Our thoughts are with Mr Gaskell’s family and friends at this sad time.”