Body found in Preston ‘believed to be Michael Brooks’

Preston police this afternoon recovered a man’s body from the River Ribble.

It comes as officers have been searching for 19-year-old Michael Brooks for more than three weeks.

Michael Brooks

Michael left his flat in Lawson Street, Preston, at about 1:05am on Sunday, January 14.

A friend of Michael has described how the pair made their way to Avenham Park and then into Miller Park. The friend then said he lost sight of Michael.

A massive hunt of the parks and nearby waters has been continuing involving emergency services, members of Michael’s family and friends.

A Lancashire police spokesman said officers were alerted at 12.15pm today after a man’s body was found close to Maritime Way.

The spokesman added: “While he has not been formally identified we believe the body is that of Michael Brooks, 19, who went missing from Avenham Park on January 14th.

“A post mortem examination will take place to establish the cause of death but at this time it is not being treated as suspicious.

“Mr Brooks’s family are aware and specially trained officers are offering support to them.

“They were out looking for Michael when the body was found.

“Our thoughts are with Michael’s family and friends at this sad time.”