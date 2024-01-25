Body found in canal during search for missing Blackburn man Thomas Green
A man's body has been found during the search for Thomas Green who went missing in Blackburn earlier this month.
Thomas Green was last seen at around 2am on January 6 in the Asda car park off Grimshaw Park in Blackburn.
Lancashire Police launched multiple appeals to find the 37-year-old and urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.
But on Thursday (January 25), officers confirmed the body of a man had been found by underwater search officers in the canal off Bolton Road.
"While the body has yet to be formally identified at this stage we believe it to be Thomas, 37, who went missing earlier this month," a spokesman for the force said.
"His family have been informed of the development and our thoughts are with them at this time."