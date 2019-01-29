Body feared to be that of missing Blackpool man

Have your say

A body was found on the beach at Lytham is believed to that of a missing Lancashire man.

Police were called at around 10.10am on Saturday to reports the body of a man had been found on the beach at Lytham.

Emergency services attended the scene, close to the pier at South Promenade.

The body has yet to be formally identified, but it is believed to be that of missing man Martin Neary, aged 66, from Blackpool.

Police said his death was not being treated as suspicious.