BNI Endeavour in Chorley helps make wishes come true for terminally ill people at HoneyRose Foundation

A Chorley business group has made wishes come true for its member charity the HoneyRose Foundation.

BNI Endeavour is part of the world’s biggest referral organisation, Business Network International.

Groups, known as chapters, use their combined network of contacts to find business opportunities and referrals for one another, and the charity joined BNI Endeavour to engage with local businesses as part of its fund-raising efforts.

Ron Hutchinson, fund-raising manager for HoneyRose Foundation, said: “At a recent Endeavour meeting I mentioned many terminal wishes are usually very humble, such as a last family holiday or a weekend where a proposal was made many years ago, and how difficult it was to get accommodation during August with everyone and their children on holiday.

“So my ideal referral was any generous, compassionate person who could assist. Incredibly, after that meeting I was approached by members offering caravan motor homes, luxury lodges and cottages, even a one hour flight in a private plane across Lancashire. In the days following all these potential wishes were confirmed.

“I was really touched by the efforts of the chapter members, but what was amazing from a BNI status is that nobody actually owned what was offered, they just used their contacts.”

Pictured are Martin Newton, of City Invest, who arranged a race day experience with an ex world motorbike racing champion plus two superbike event pit passes; Lisa Turner, of RTP Films, who referred a friend who provided two holiday cottages in the Lakes and Joseph Ormond, of Salvador Health, who arranged one hour flight from Blackpool over Lancashire.

BNI Endeavour meets weekly at Shaw Hill Golf Club, Chorley. BNI in Lancashire offers a seat in each group to one charity and the members commit to raising at least £20,000 a year for it.

Chapter President Martin Newton said: “I couldn’t be more proud of our group in helping make these wishes come true. It just shows the real power of BNI is not just who is in the room but who those people know.”