Blues night in Leyland raises the roof for Rainbow House in Mawdesley

Disabled youngsters will be bouncing for joy after a night of moody blues earned them £1,000 for their new therapy trampoline.

Leyland fund-raising group Who Would Help organised a Blues Brothers Tribute Night at the Leyland and Farington Social club, in aid of Rainbow House, in Mawdesley.

The money will be put towards a Rebound Therapy trampoline which will provide therapeutic exercise and recreation for people with a wide range of special needs ranging from mild to severe physical disabilities.

More than 120 people attended the charity night, which included entertainment from Blues Brothers tribute act Steve and Dave Hunt, saxophonist Paul Heptinstall, compere and singer Eric Jones and two Balshaw High School vocalists, Lilly Tarmey and Will Pike.

Organisers Judith Pike and Michelle Fazakerley hold live music events two to three times a year to raise funds for local charities.

Judith said: “We decided to raise money for Rainbow House after I saw a DVD at the Rainbow House Masquerade Ball and was blown away by the progression in children who attend Rainbow House and access the wonderful support and facilities there.

“We recently visited Rainbow House to present the cheque and see first-hand the benefit of the work they do for the children with disabilities who use the services.”

Ben Blackman, CEO Rainbow House, said: “We are delighted to have received £1,000 from Judith and Michelle and our grateful thanks go to them and everyone whose generosity raised such a fantastic amount. Rebound Therapy has the potential to make a real difference to so many of the children we support and

is part of our plan to become a centre of excellence. We already have staff trained in Rebound Therapy and we will be working very hard to raise the additional £1,500 we need to buy a Rebound Therapy trampoline.”

To help raise the funds for a Rebound Therapy trampoline for Rainbow House, call Emma Parish, community fund-raiser on 01704 823276 or email E.Parish@thelegacy-rainbowhouse.com