Blocked street drain a pain for Preston pensioner

A Preston resident has called for swifter action in clearing street drains after driveway and pavement flooding issues at his home.

Fulwood pensioner Mel Dobson contacted county hall in mid-December about the problems on Black Bull Lane.

The flooded road and driveway at Black Bull Lane

The 72-year-old said cars were using the other side of the road to dodge standing water and he was having to wear wellies to walk down his drive.

He said the council’s target time of 20 working days - punctuated by the Christmas holidays - has seen the situation get worse. And he is now £15 out of pocket for his time spent calling the helpline.

Lancashire County Council said city drains were serviced on a “regular cycle” and a team visited Black Bull Lane on Tuesday.

Mr Dobson, a retired IT manager, said: “Even with just a slight shower the water will be six or more inches deep, making the pavement totally impassable.

“The water will drain in about three hours once it stops raining leaving mud and gravel in its wake which further block the drains.”

“Black Bull Lane is a major route to two local schools and the hospital and you would have thought it a priority.”

A county hall spokesman said: “We maintain all our road drains on a regular cycle, and make the best use of resources by checking those most at risk of flooding due to their location more regularly, with others which are less prone to flooding being visited less often.

"We’re sorry not to have been able to visit sooner, but since this was reported we have had to prioritise a number of drainage issues which had been causing roads to become blocked following heavy rain.”