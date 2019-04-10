Bleasdale School residential facility is ‘outstanding’, say Ofsted

Staff and pupils are celebrating after Bleasdale School residential facility was judged ‘Outstanding’ in its latest Social Care Ofsted Inspection.

Bleasdale School is a residential special school operated by Lancashire County Council which provides children and young people with profound and multiple learning disabilities with a positive and safe educational experience while boarding at the school.

Up to 19 children and young people reside at the school for up to a maximum of 38 weeks of the year.

The residential unit is situated across the road from the day school. There are currently six children accessing the residential provision, which caters for the diverse needs of the children and young people, whose stays are designed to meet their individual needs.

Inspectors noted that the overall experiences and progress of the children and young people, taking into account how well the children and young people are helped and protected, and the effectiveness of leaders and managers, was outstanding.

They said the school provides highly effective services that consistently exceed the standards of good. The actions of the school contribute to significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for children and young people.

In particular, they noted that bespoke activities allow each young person to experience new things and gain confidence, and there is a strong focus on enabling the young people to communicate their wishes, feelings and views which means that young people are involved in their care and in making choices. The residential staff work closely with teachers to ensure that each young person’s care needs, communication skills and targets for improving are seamless across the two areas.

Inspectors said a highly committed care manager and dedicated staff team manages the residential provision.

Headteacher Kairen Dexter and care manager Karen Hodgson said they are both delighted with the result and praised pupils and for their hard work and staff for their dedication and professionalism.