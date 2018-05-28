Blaze in Preston church

Have your say

A probe has been launched into the cause of a blaze at a derelict Preston church.

Fire crews from Preston were called to the derelict former St Theresa's Church on Church Avenue in Fishwick yesterday evening.

Two crews put out a small blaze and an investigation has now been launched to determine the cause.

No-one was injured.

The church has been empty since 2011, and in 2017 planning permission was granted to knock it down, along with the adjoining church hall, and build a care home on the site.

The care home will provide accommodation for adults with a range of complex medical conditions.