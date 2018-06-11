Blaze at Warton allotment after braziers bin fire spreads to fence

A blaze started in Warton after embers from a braziers bin spread at an allotment, says fire services.

One fire engine from Lytham was called out after "numerous" calls were made by nearby residents reporting the blaze on Lytham Road near to Thunderbolt Avenue just before midnight on Sunday, June 10.

Firefighters arrived to find the fire had spread to fence panels and covered an area of around 10 square metres.

Crew Manager Tom Powell said: "It was quite a big fire initially and this prompted a number of calls reporting the fire from residents in the area.

"There were large flames and smoke visible across a wide area.

"When we got there a number of fence panels were well alight and the fire had also spread to compost.

"We used a hose reel and a ceiling hook- which we used to pull the panels up and apart - and a shovel to extinguish the fire.

"We think the fire started accidentally after embers from a braziers bin and spread.

"Police attended, but as there were no injuries and the cause was not thought to be deliberate, they were not required.

"Apart from the fence panels there was no other damage, thankfully there were no sheds nearby."

Crews spent around an hour at the scene extinguishing the fire and damping down.