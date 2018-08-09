Blaze above Blackpool's Crazy Scots Bar tackled

Have your say

The cause of a fire which damaged the roof and first floor of a landmark building in Blackpool is under investigation.

Fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore and Bispham were called to the building above the Crazy Scots Bar in Rigby Road at around 9pm last night.

The roof of the property was ablaze and was threatening to spread.

Six fire engines including an aerial ladder platform from Morecambe were deployed to the scene.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus accessed the roof space and the first floor to tackle the blaze.

Three hose reels were used to extinguish the fire, which damaged around five square metres of the roof.

A spokesman said the blaze would have been a lot worse if it had not been for the prompt actions of firefighters in the roofspace.

The cause is under investigation but is not thought to be suspicious.

The Crazy Scots Bar on the lower floors is not thought to have been affected.

Meanwhile, fire engines from Penwortham and Preston were called to a combine harvester fire on Preston New Road, Clifton.

Firefighters used two hose reels and foam to extinguish the fire at around 6pm last night.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.