Blackpool's trams service temporarily suspended due to Storm Éowyn
Operators Blackpool Transport says its team is monitoring the situation and will issue an update later.
The company said on its social media site: “Due to wind conditions caused by the current storm, all of our tram services are temporarily suspended to ensure the safety of our customers and team.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and are looking to operate a bus replacement service as soon as possible.
“We will let you know details about this as soon as we can. Our team is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as soon as the weather improves, and services can safely resume.
“Please stay safe and only travel if absolutely necessary.For further information or alternative travel options, please DM us, visit our website or check our mobile app for updates.”
