Blackpool Zoo is building new aviaries to help save endangered birds

Two of the world’s most endangered birds – the Ball Myna and Blue-crowned Laughing thrush – will make Blackpool Zoo their new home.

They will take up residence alongside a number of other species when building work on their new homes is complete.

Four aviaries will open later this year: two Silent Forest birdhouses opposite the small primate house, which will home the endangered birds; Rainbow Landings near the Wallaby Walkabout, which will allow guests to feed up to 50 Rainbow Lorikeet birds on selected dates; and World of Wings, which will open up where Amazonia is now and house “bird and water fowl species from across the globe”.

The squirrel monkeys currently in Amazonia will be “integrated into the other squirrel monkey groups across the zoo”, a spokesman for the East Park Drive attraction said.

The Silent Forest Aviaries will be opening next month, with Rainbow Landings and World of Wings coming in late spring.

As revealed in The Gazette earlier this month, new ‘Actions Dinos’ will also be put inside the existing Dinosaur Safari zone, which has been refurbished over the winter months, by the summer.